Upgrade Your Chicken Salad With Tangy BBQ Sauce And Thank Us Later

Mayonnaise and mustard are usually the condiments that pull together ingredients like celery and onion in a classic chicken salad, but they're not the only options. If you're craving chicken salad with bolder flavors, use a squirt of barbecue sauce to make it happen. The sauce you might typically use on ribs will elevate the spice and tang factor in this classic dish. It's an easy upgrade that will greatly enhance simple recipes like this crisp and creamy chicken salad made with celery and scallions.

Barbecue sauce is rich and tangy from ingredients such as ketchup, vinegar, and brown sugar that the chicken and other mix-ins will cling to. It will provide a similar flavor profile to baked or grilled barbecue chicken and BBQ chicken pizzas. To give your chicken salad an upgrade, elevate your homemade barbecue sauce then use it in the dish, or use Tasting Table's sweet and tangy BBQ sauce recipe. To save time in the kitchen, grab whatever store-bought bottle you've got in the fridge and check out our ranking of the best barbecue sauce brands for guidance if you don't already have a go-to favorite.