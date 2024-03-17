Fried Avocado Is The Crispy Yet Creamy Topping Your Burger Needs

Avocados are fashionable and versatile ingredients that instantly upgrade everything from tacos to sauces, to toasts. Of course, they've long since been a common burger topping, providing a creamy richness that stands up to the umami savoriness of meat while also complementing the crunch of other toppings like lettuce, pickles, and onions. However, fried avocado will add yet another layer of decadence your burger needs.

Despite the ease with which you can mash avocados into guacamole or over toast, they'll hold their shape well as a breaded and fried topping for your burger. The fried breading will further solidify their shape while also imparting a wonderful crispy textural contrast to the creamy, melt-in-your-mouth consistency of avocado pulp. Breading will also provide depth of flavor to the avocado and burger as a whole. You can choose breading ingredients that complement or enhance the type of burger you plan to make.

For example, you could use crushed corn chip breading for fried avocados to pair with Mexican-inspired burgers like this smoky chipotle burger or a spicy beef fajita burger. Panko bread crumbs and Shichimi Togarashi spice blend would be the perfect fried avocado coating to top a seared tuna burger. A creamy, crispy avocado with cornmeal breading would bring a nice sweet, earthy complement to the tangy, aromatic flavors in a ranch burger. Of course, a fried avocado is a vegetarian-friendly ingredient that will add heft and decadence to black bean burgers, falafel burgers, or an umami-rich portobello burger.