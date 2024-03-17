Caramelize Onions With Jalapeños For An Elevated Queso Experience

It is no surprise that queso is such a popular dip; the mouthwatering combination of cheese, chilis, and milk, along with some other herbs and spices, results in a savory and spicy yet creamy sauce you can't help but keep going back to. At its most simple, a typical queso recipe is inoffensively plain. This is actually a perk, as it allows each individual cook to customize their mix-ins to suit their unique palate and preferences. While there are many different ways to make your queso one of a kind, we can't help but recommend a lesser-chosen addition. For a truly memorable queso experience, try adding spicy, jalapeño-infused caramelized onions.

Onions themselves are not an unusual ingredient to include in queso; however, the onions used are typically raw white onions, which add a bit of a bite and a pop of fresh crunchy texture. In this trick, we suggest instead to caramelize the onions in order to transform them into a softer, jammier ingredient that is bursting with umami and sweetness. Hot peppers are traditionally added into queso already, like in this smoky white queso recipe, so this is also a great opportunity to toss a few jalapeños into the pot. The peppers will make the onions slightly spicy, and the onions will make the peppers slightly sweet, creating a complex, balanced flavor.