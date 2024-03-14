Here's How Nancy Silverton Prepares Leeks - Exclusive

If you don't have much experience cooking with leeks, it can be easy to skip past them while reaching for seemingly simpler vegetables. They take up plenty of space in the crisper, and figuring out the best way to clean leeks to rinse out the dirt can sometimes feel challenging. Yet, they add such a delightful taste to dishes with their sweet and earthy character, that it's well worth it to pick out a bunch of leeks at the grocery store on your next trip.

We spoke with Chef Nancy Silverton to get some insider tricks on how to prepare the savory alliums. After all, she includes them in several recipes, including her Michelin-approved Caesar salad crostini and burrata with braised leeks at Osteria Mozza. She also prepared braised leeks as part of a colorful vegetable buffet on an episode of "Selena + Chef" in 2020.

Fittingly, Silverton shares, "My favorite way to cook leeks is to braise them in chicken stock and extra virgin olive oil." Braising vegetables (and meat, for that matter) is a straightforward way to infuse ingredients with flavor while retaining moisture and creating a delicious and tender consistency. Silverton walks us through the basic steps to guarantee your leek recipes are anything but bleak.