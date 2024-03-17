Transforming Canned Cinnamon Rolls Into Adorable Easter Bunnies Is Too Easy

Canned cinnamon rolls provide a comforting addition to breakfast or brunch, and also work to make effortless monkey bread any time of the year. They were a favorite childhood treat for many of us, and are much easier than making a batch of homemade cinnamon rolls. But when the temperature is slowly warming up and you're mulling over how to spruce up your Easter spread at the start of spring, those canned cinnamon rolls are your solution. With a little prep work, the canned treat can be turned into dessert bunnies to serve at your Easter brunch or next to carrot cake cupcakes on your post-dinner dessert bar.

It's a TikTok hack you might have seen on your feed in recent years, but this trick is relatively common among parents to young children and those who host annual Easter meals. It starts by opening the can of cinnamon rolls and separating the single rolls like you normally would — but then there's a little work involved. Carefully pull away about half of the cinnamon roll from the rest, then use your fingers to make the shape of two bunny years. Next, pinch the end closed so it holds its shape in the oven. Cook the Easter bunny-shaped cinnamon rolls according to the instructions on the package.