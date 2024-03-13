Le Creuset At IHS 2024: What To Expect From The Massive Cookware Brand

The Inspired Home Show 2024 — taking place March 17-19 at McCormick Place in Chicago — will feature the latest and greatest from some your favorite cookware and kitchen brands. This massive annual home goods convention showcases some of the most common household brands, including Le Creuset of America, the name we all know and love. The renowned "colorful French companion" has been a kitchen staple since its debut in 1925, and has since expanded to include a full range of cookware, bakeware, and kitchen tools.

And at this year's IHS, the brand is giving buyers a first look at its newest line of products. Le Creuset is debuting its highly anticipated outdoor cookware collection at the Inspired Home Show. This brand new collection brings the trusted quality of Le Creuset to any campfire, hiking path, or outdoor retreat.

We're also holding out hope that the brand may debut a new colorway at this year's convention, adding to its growing rainbow of options. And of course, the coveted cookware line will display many of its most well-known products.