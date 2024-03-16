The Best Type Of Shrimp For Tikka Masala And How To Season It

The flavorful Indian dish known as tikka masala may have mysterious origins, but most everyone can agree that it combines some sort of protein cooked in a rich sauce made with ingredients like tomato, cream, and loads of spices. Chicken is arguably one of the most popular proteins to use in the dish while paneer tikka masala offers a meat-free rendition, but shrimp tikka masala is just as flavorful and adds an oceanic flare to the entree.

When you cook the dish, perhaps with Tasting Table's shrimp tikka masala recipe from recipe developer Michelle McGlinn, it's important to use the right type of shrimp; the best option is jumbo peeled and deveined shrimp. Size is important because shrimp cooks rather quickly and the larger shellfish will have time to soak up the flavors before it overcooks. The peeled and deveined shrimp will also save you time in the kitchen because you won't have to spend time removing the shells. Try to find shrimp that have the tails removed to make it even easier, or simply remove the tails yourself.