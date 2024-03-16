The Best Type Of Shrimp For Tikka Masala And How To Season It
The flavorful Indian dish known as tikka masala may have mysterious origins, but most everyone can agree that it combines some sort of protein cooked in a rich sauce made with ingredients like tomato, cream, and loads of spices. Chicken is arguably one of the most popular proteins to use in the dish while paneer tikka masala offers a meat-free rendition, but shrimp tikka masala is just as flavorful and adds an oceanic flare to the entree.
When you cook the dish, perhaps with Tasting Table's shrimp tikka masala recipe from recipe developer Michelle McGlinn, it's important to use the right type of shrimp; the best option is jumbo peeled and deveined shrimp. Size is important because shrimp cooks rather quickly and the larger shellfish will have time to soak up the flavors before it overcooks. The peeled and deveined shrimp will also save you time in the kitchen because you won't have to spend time removing the shells. Try to find shrimp that have the tails removed to make it even easier, or simply remove the tails yourself.
Season shrimp tikka masala with garam masala, chili powder, and other spices
You don't have to clean peeled and deveined shrimp much, but a quick rinse in cold water will eliminate some of the fishy flavor. Also make sure the shrimp are defrosted if you bought frozen, and that the shellfish is completely dry before seasoning and cooking. To season the shrimp for this tikka masala, use a blend of garam masala, chili powder, paprika, and salt to coat the shrimp evenly in a mixing bowl. Those are the core spices for a classic recipe, but certainly not the only ones available to you. Other options include cumin, cinnamon, tandoori seasoning, ginger, or curry powder. For more spice, add a dash of cayenne pepper or use a little extra chili powder. This is all before the shrimp cooks in the tomato sauce that will also be seasoned.
Easily turn this shrimp tikka masala into a complete meal with the addition of rice or naan, as McGlinn suggests in our recipe. This will be very similar to how the dish would be served at your favorite Indian eatery.