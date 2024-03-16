Frozen Tater Tots Are The Unexpected Pizza Crust You Need

If you have your heart set on pizza night but can't be bothered to make pizza dough from scratch or forgot to replenish the empty flour jar, tater tots are one of Tasting Table's many creative ways to save your dinner. In 30 minutes you can be on your way to digging into a hot slice, and your family may appreciate the creative take on a familiar favorite.

Set frozen tater tots onto a baking sheet or place them into a cast iron skillet. You'll want to be sure the tater tots you stack together are nestled closely and placed in a circular shape to resemble a pizza crust. After this first layer has been baked for 10 minutes in an oven set at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, flatten the tater tots with a kitchen utensil to create an even base to layer your favorite pizza toppings. The idea is to pack down the no-longer-frozen tater tots so that there are no gaps between the pieces. With a sturdy base in place, your pizza toppings will have less chance of seeping through or burning on the bottom of your pan or skillet.