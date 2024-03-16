Use A Warm Piece Of Naan For The Flakiest, Most Delicate Tacos

Fusion cuisine is an ever-expanding culinary fashion that's a creative avenue for the multicultural society we live in today. Tacos may be an iconic Mexican food, but chefs from other cultural backgrounds have found unique ways to incorporate foreign flavors and ingredients into the beloved hand-held format. Japanese maki tacos, for example, swap a corn tortilla for nori. If you're looking for the flakiest, most delicious tortilla swap for your tacos, you've got to try a warm piece of naan.

Encompassing a wide range of regional varieties, naan is a flatbread that shares various overlapping characteristics with a tortilla along with many flavor and texture upgrades of its own. Like a tortilla, naan is malleable and made from a simple masa that puffs up as it cooks over high heat. Also similar to a tortilla, naan is often used to soak up and sandwich stewed meats and vegetables.

However, naan's flaky, pillowy, and bubbly bread-like consistency is a major textural upgrade from a flat, thin flour tortilla or dense corn tortilla. Its texture will absorb any saucy fillings while also providing a stable foundation. Plus, naan imparts its own flavorful decadence with a buttery richness punctuated by flavorful bits of char. Naan also comes in numerous varieties, elaborated with additional aromatics, herbs, and even cheese to further complement the fillings, sauces, and garnishes you pile into your tacos.