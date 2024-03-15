For The Perfect Deep-Dish Pie, Bake It In A Springform Pan

Sometimes when you're in the mood for dessert, a classic pie simply is not enough. That's when you need to go for a deep dish version, such as Tasting Table's buttery deep dish pumpkin pie. To get that thick center, a regular pie pan just isn't going to cut it, hence the need for a springform pan. For anyone unfamiliar, a springform pan is a circular pan with removable sides (which allows you to easily free up the pie or cake to cut and serve, without risk of messing up the look or shape of the dessert).

A springform pan allows for tons of extra room for filling. In fact, a deep dish pie recipe wouldn't even work with a regular pie pan because you'll have an excess of spiced apples, pumpkin puree, or whatever your filling of choice is. Most springform pans are at least 2 ½ inches deep (with many options significantly deeper), which far exceeds the typical 1-inch deep pie pan. If you're skeptical about buying a springform pan just to make this one — albeit delicious — recipe, there's no need to worry because there are actually tons of recipes that benefit from this type of pan.