Grilling Deviled Eggs Adds Incredible Smoky Notes To This Classic Appetizer
Deviled eggs have long been a staple at gatherings, parties, and potlucks. Their creamy filling and delicate presentation make them a favorite appetizer for many. But what if we told you there's a way to take this classic dish to the next level? Enter grilling, a technique that adds an irresistible smoky flavor to deviled eggs, complementing the richness of the yolk mixture and elevating them to new heights, creating a unique and compelling finger food.
The magic of grilled deviled eggs lies in the interplay of textures and tastes. The smoky char on the egg whites adds an unexpected depth of flavor to an easy-deviled egg recipe. This interesting twist on the classic deviled egg is impressive enough for a special occasion yet simple enough for a backyard barbecue. While it may seem unconventional, the process is surprisingly simple and yields impressive results. All you need are eggs, mayo, mustard, and a grill.
How to make grilled deviled eggs
Start by hard-boiling your eggs and once they're done you can transfer them to a bowl of ice water to cool. Then carefully peel the eggs and slice them half lengthwise. Gently scoop out the yolks, transfer them to a bowl, and set the egg white halves aside. Now it's time to prepare the filling. Mash the egg yolks with a fork until smooth and creamy and whip up your favorite deviled egg filling. Whether you prefer classic mayo and mustard, or more adventurous ingredients that will seriously upgrade your deviled eggs, the choice is yours.
Once your filling is ready, it's time to grill the egg white halves. Preheat your grill to medium heat and lightly oil the grates to prevent sticking. Brush the cut sides of the egg whites with a touch of mayonnaise to aid browning. Using a grill basket for easier handling, carefully place the egg whites cut-side down on the grill and cook for one to two minutes until they develop grill marks and warm through.
Then remove the grilled egg white halves from the grill, let them cool slightly, and fill each half with a generous spoonful of the deviled egg filling. Remember, don't overcook the egg whites — you want a nice char, not shriveled whites. To finish, garnish your grilled deviled eggs with additional toppings. This could include a sprinkle of paprika, chopped chives, or a drizzle of hot sauce.