Grilling Deviled Eggs Adds Incredible Smoky Notes To This Classic Appetizer

Start by hard-boiling your eggs and once they're done you can transfer them to a bowl of ice water to cool. Then carefully peel the eggs and slice them half lengthwise. Gently scoop out the yolks, transfer them to a bowl, and set the egg white halves aside. Now it's time to prepare the filling. Mash the egg yolks with a fork until smooth and creamy and whip up your favorite deviled egg filling. Whether you prefer classic mayo and mustard, or more adventurous ingredients that will seriously upgrade your deviled eggs, the choice is yours.

Once your filling is ready, it's time to grill the egg white halves. Preheat your grill to medium heat and lightly oil the grates to prevent sticking. Brush the cut sides of the egg whites with a touch of mayonnaise to aid browning. Using a grill basket for easier handling, carefully place the egg whites cut-side down on the grill and cook for one to two minutes until they develop grill marks and warm through.

Then remove the grilled egg white halves from the grill, let them cool slightly, and fill each half with a generous spoonful of the deviled egg filling. Remember, don't overcook the egg whites — you want a nice char, not shriveled whites. To finish, garnish your grilled deviled eggs with additional toppings. This could include a sprinkle of paprika, chopped chives, or a drizzle of hot sauce.