Boza Is The Fermented Drink That's Been Enjoyed For Over 8,000 Years

When it comes to recipes that have been around for several millennia, look no further than to thick glasses of boza for proof that some things never go out of style. Originally from Mesopotamia, the drink was brought to the Balkan Peninsula by Turkish migrants. Historians suspect the drink's name is a derivative of "buksum," the word for a sour millet-based beverage found in an old Turkish dialect. Yet with all old recipes, legends and stories abound, and the exact origins of the tangy refreshment are shrouded in mystery.

Despite being banned in the 17th century for having trace amounts of alcohol, boza has remained a persistent part of Turkish culture. The making of it continued, and boza houses became popular among commoners and the elite alike. Topped with sprinkles of cinnamon and roasted chickpeas by small shops and street vendors, the pudding-like beverage is one of those fermented drinks you should know that totes health benefits. The tangy drink is thought to strengthen and warm bodies, is often prescribed to lactating mothers, and is even recommended to those suffering from cholera and throat infections. The most common recipe found throughout the region today was largely influenced by Albanian Hacı Sadık Bey who tweaked the brown, sour drink to a lighter-hued beverage with a lesser wallop of tang. Bey opened his own trading house for the stuff in 1876; to this day the operation continues to produce batches of boza.