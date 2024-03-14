Why The Bizarre 1930s Canned Frog Industry Crashed And Burned

With amphibians being the most vulnerable animals in the world facing possible extinction, organizations have been calling for frog legs to be removed from menus (or, at least, imposing restrictions on their consumption) to allow the global frog population to recuperate. The frog meat trade continues despite the crackdown, with canned frog meat sold online. The products available come almost exclusively from Thailand, which isn't surprising since frog meat is a farmed local delicacy. What's surprising is how frog-canning also seemed poised to be a viable industry in the U.S. nearly a century ago — until it crashed.

The trade's short-lived boom happened in the early '30s, in the wake of the Great Depression that had shuttered industries and left just over 25% of Americans unemployed. With basic commodities scarce, processed foods became popular as a cheaper way to assuage widespread hunger. Entrepreneur (and frog enthusiast) Albert Broel saw an opportunity for the business he'd established in 1933, the American Frog Canning Company. He began printing ads and instruction manuals that encouraged people to "raise giant frogs," which his company would buy for canning.

However, he didn't consider the difficulties of raising frogs, including on his farm in Louisiana. The slow trickle of farmed frogs coming in led him to rely on the catch sold by frog hunters. But with Louisiana passing a law in the late 1930s restricting frog hunting, Broel was forced to shut down his canning business.