Why Turkey Is A Cornerstone Of Texas BBQ - Exclusive

Turkey isn't just for Thanksgiving and smoked turkey isn't just for turkey sandwiches. Whether a whole bird, turkey breast, or legs, turkey is at home on the menu at Texas barbecue joints year-round. But why has turkey found a foothold where you might see chicken in other barbecue regions?

If anyone knows about turkeys and smoke, it is Robbie Shoults of Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall, Texas. He spoke to Tasting Table in an exclusive interview about the smoked turkeys that put his family on the map. Says Shoults, "In 1943, [my grandparents] got their first batch of turkeys and raised them. ... A couple of years later they started smoking and they just added on and added on."

The reason for Shoult's success, and turkey's significance in Texas barbecue tradition, is that these birds thrive in the region. European explorers first brought wild turkeys back from Mexico — later bringing their domesticated offspring to the East Coast. In fact, turkey fossils have been found in the southern U.S. and Mexico dating back more than 5 million years. Today, wild turkeys are still widely dispersed throughout the state, and Texan pitmasters have made the most of their bounty.