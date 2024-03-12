Canned Chickpeas Are The Secret To Deliciously Easy Taco Filling

When you cook for taco night, the go-to protein to fill the tortillas is probably ground beef, shredded chicken, or maybe slow cooker al pastor. To switch things up — and to take a break from meat — use canned chickpeas instead. The legume that you might use to make crispy chickpeas for a salad topper or to transform into homemade hummus can result in tacos that are so delicious and satisfying that you might not even miss traditional meat fillings.

Chickpeas are packed with protein, so they're a solid alternative if you want to eat less meat or have vegetarians or vegans on the guest list for the next taco Tuesday. And you'll still leave the table feeling full and nourished. Moreover, canned chickpeas on their own can taste rather bland, but the legumes can absorb flavor from the spices and other ingredients that go into your tacos. The canned ingredient is also much cheaper than buying meat like ground beef, so the hack will save you cash at the grocery store and time in the kitchen.

Those are some of the reasons why they work so well in our chili-lime sweet potato and chickpea sheet-pan tacos recipe from Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahn. In this recipe, Hahn combines canned chickpeas with sweet potatoes and red bell peppers. To convince you further, these meat-free tacos can be on the table in 30 minutes.