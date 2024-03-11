Cook Mussels And Clams In A Spicy Broth For A More Craveable Kick

A pot full of steamed mussels and clams is commonly cooked in a broth made with white wine or tomato sauce and red wine. Any fan of eating shellfish is aware that those traditional recipes are delicious, especially when the seafood is fresh and paired with crusty bread or fries. But sometimes classic recipes need a twist, and that's why you might want to consider cooking your next batch of mussels and clams in a spicy broth. This recipe variation will add heat to the dish for fans of spicy foods or if you simply want a more flavorful way to serve the mollusks.

Mussels and clams work well in any sort of broth because the shellfish will pass on flavor, sort of like when making a fish stock. Both of the shellfish varieties easily absorb the flavors from the other ingredients in the pot and can have just as much spice as the broth itself. To try this spicy broth, we find inspiration from Tasting Table's steamed mussels and clams in chorizo broth by recipe developer Michelle McGlinn. For this recipe, McGlinn spices up mussels and clams with a chorizo broth made with bell peppers and tomatoes.