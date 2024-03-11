Is There Really A Difference Between East And West Coast Sushi?

The quality of sushi served on the East and West Coasts has sparked a lively debate online, with sushi lovers insisting the waters of the West Coast lend to the kind of dishes that are on par with what is tasted in Japan. Even The New York Times declared Los Angeles as "this country's glorious sushi capital," describing the region as home to one of the top flourishing sushi areas outside of Japan. There are certainly exceptional L.A. sushi restaurant options and many dedicated sushi chefs creating a continuum of beautifully plated dishes to packaged rolls served up in takeout containers.

"L.A. has things that will dance on New York's food scene," Jon Shook boldly told High Brow Magazine. While Shook points to the range of quality seafood available on the East Coast as a deciding factor, he suggests that L.A.'s proximity to Japan is key to settling the debate. He conceded that great fish is shipped from the East Coast to the West Coast. "Sushi [in L.A.] is a whole different level," he insists.

While quality seems to be the driver of these debates, the truth is that there isn't any real difference between what is served on either coast. And although here at Tasting Table, we are hesitant to name a favorite, weighing up the arguments on both sides, it seems that the happy truth is that there are sushi restaurants on both coasts that are well worth trying.