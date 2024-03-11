Golden Bread Is The Canadian French Toast With Hard-Working Origins

While a delicate French toast recipe can easily steal the spotlight at an elegant brunch table, Canadian French toast has huskier origins. Chefs working at logging camps would soak stale bread overnight and fry up the pieces in the morning to serve hardworking lumberjacks. To start the day, energy-packed meals were consumed, and fried, golden pieces of eggy bread were perfect companions to juicy slabs of ham and bacon. Also called pain dore, golden bread, Canadian French toast looks gold once fried and covered with maple syrup. Along the streets of Quebec, you'll find pan-fried pieces topped with syrup, cinnamon, and brown sugar to dial up the intensity of the golden color.

If you want to replicate the dish, do yourself a favor and find the proper maple syrup. Grade A printed on labels can help you identify what is 100% pure Canadian maple syrup. The ingredient can take a significant chunk of your pocketbook, but if you're looking for a piece of Canadian French toast heaven, this is the path to serving up satisfying golden pieces of toast.