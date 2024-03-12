Swap Cooking Oil With Cocoa Butter For A High-Heat Saute

Fat is an essential ingredient not just as a macronutrient, but also as a flavor and texture enhancer for dry cooking methods like sauteing, stir-frying, or roasting. While there are countless cooking oils to drizzle over the saute pan, cocoa butter is the secret ingredient you need to withstand high-heat sautees, roasts, or broils.

One of the cocoa bean's many gifts, cocoa butter is a solid, off-white fat that's commonly found in lotions, soaps, and moisturizers. Its utility in cooking may be less prevalent, but cocoa butter's high smoke point and nutritional benefits make it the perfect swap for oil or dairy fat. A high-smoke point means that you can saute or otherwise cook a dish over high heat without burning the fat, which would not only result in a foul flavor but also release harmful compounds into your food.

Cocoa butter's smoke point is 450 degrees Fahrenheit, which is higher than canola oil, butter, and olive oil (and olive oil's low smoke point is why you should think twice before frying with it). Cocoa butter is also an unrefined fat, which means it retains a wealth of nutrients as well as its natural flavors and aromas. As a cacao derivative, cocoa butter has a strong chocolate aroma, but its rich, subtly sweet-tasting notes lend depth to savory recipes as much as sweet ones. Plus, its thick, buttery consistency means that you can use far less of it to saute, sear, or stir-fry food compared to most other cooking fats.