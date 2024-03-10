Gordon Ramsay's Luxurious Breakfast Sandwich Is Served On A Brioche Bun

Eggs and toast is breakfast at its most simple but just because something's a classic, doesn't mean it's not delicious. The combination leaves plenty of room for innovation and variation, from the way you make your eggs to the bread you choose. In the case of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, that bread is often brioche. It's a slightly sweet option that provides the perfect vehicle for your next egg sandwich.

If you think about what actually makes an authentic brioche, like sugar and butter, those flavors pair beautifully with both sweet and savory dishes. In his recipe for poached eggs and mushrooms, for instance, he layers the hearty ingredients atop the bread. What better way to mop up a runny yolk? As for specifics, Ramsay singles out thick slices of brioche and recommends toasting them. Then, he puts them in the pan fat leftover from fried bacon.

Granted, brioche is not for everybody, nor every sandwich. The late Anthony Bourdain didn't like brioche buns for hamburgers because they tend to crumble when paired with something greasy. However, while brioche may not be as durable as other rolls, it's a delicious option for breakfast that holds up well to eggs.