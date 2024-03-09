The Decadent Cheese Ina Garten Uses To Elevate Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms

Celebrity chef Ina Garten is well-known for adding elegant and decadent touches to her recipes. A case in point is her recipe for sausage-stuffed mushrooms. In addition to the typical stuffing ingredients like breadcrumbs, aromatics, and seasonings, Garten elevates the umami richness of her stuffed mushrooms with mascarpone cheese.

An iconic Italian cheese from the Lombardy region, mascarpone is most famous for its use in desserts like tiramisu and cheesecake. That said, it's a versatile soft, creamy, and utterly rich ingredient that works just as well in savory dishes. In fact, mascarpone is often a substitute for heavy cream or even ricotta to bolster the consistency and flavor of risotto, pasta, and pizza. Considering mushrooms, sausage, and cooking wine are common ingredients in said dishes, it tracks that adding mascarpone to a sauteed sausage and mushroom filling will have the same decadent, elevated results.

Mascarpone will melt into the mushroom stuffing, complementing the robust umami sausage and mushrooms, salty parmesan cheese, and sweet caramelized garlic and onions with a buttery, subtly tangy dairy richness. Furthermore, it'll saturate and hydrate the stuffing giving it a moist, more cohesive texture that won't dry out or separate when you finish the mushrooms in the oven.