Roast Up Some Cabbage For A Gluten-Free Pizza Crust Like No Other

When navigating eating with a gluten allergy, there are a lot of foods you'll have to forego, but pizza isn't one of them. Sure, the crust is a no-go, but the classic meal can still have gooey cheese and rich sauce and taste incredible, if not better, on a bed of roasted cabbage.

Something magical happens when cabbage is placed in the oven. If you've ever had roasted cabbage wedges, then you'll know that the sweet, caramelized flavor is a far cry from cabbage's usual peppery bitterness. Roasted cabbage is buttery and nutty and even more delicious when accompanied with grated cheese, tomato sauce, and all your favorite toppings. While personal cabbage pizzas won't be an exact replica of the original, the mildly sweet taste of cabbage doesn't distract from the bolder flavors on top.

To mimic the shape of pizza, slice your cabbage into about six round slabs that will serve as personal pizzas. Brush it with olive oil and roast it in the oven at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for around 30 minutes or until the cabbage is golden brown. Remove the crusts from the oven and top it off with sauce, cheese, and whatever toppings you'd like. Place it back in the oven to cook and remove once the cheese has been thoroughly melted.