Dress Up Instant Pudding With Fresh, Fruity Additions

Just because you've taken a shortcut along the path to sweetness doesn't mean the presentation of your desserts need to suffer. Instant pudding can be quickly upgraded with a fresh pop of fruit. From seasonal berries to sliced peaches taken out of a can, the simple inclusion of fruit can turn an average-looking treat into something worthy of the 'gram. Whether you choose to layer instant pudding with mango purée, swirl pear or applesauce into your bowls, or top pretty dishes with diced melon, your aesthetically pleasing treat will look as good as it is to eat.

With the addition of fruit, your quick yet satisfying desserts will offer a colorful appearance that will tantalize and delight long before reaching the lips of your guests. Consider topping your vanilla pudding creations with slices of bananas or layer pomegranate seeds and chocolate pudding to present see-through dishes to your dinner party. Garnished with fresh mint leaves or sprigs of rosemary, no one will suspect this dessert came out of a package — or was so easy to make.