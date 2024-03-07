Swap Italian Dressing With Balsamic Vinegar For A Richer Pasta Salad

Balsamic vinegar is sweeter and richer than white or red vinegar, but it's still sour enough to necessitate an oil pairing to temper its acidity. Just as olive oil and balsamic vinegar are served as a dipping sauce for bread, they are also the best pairing for pasta salad. The ratio of balsamic vinegar to olive oil tends to be one part vinegar to three parts olive oil in a typical vinaigrette. If you want to further enhance the pairing, you can add fresh or dried herbs like oregano and basil or a sprinkling of parmesan cheese to the mix.

Instead of whisking a dressing separately, Tasting Table's balsamic chicken pasta recipe recommends measuring and pouring the oil and vinegar directly into your pasta salad with seasonings and basil, tossing to combine. If you want a stronger balsamic flavor, you can marinate any vegetables or proteins you plan on adding in balsamic vinegar, oil, and garlic. Balsamic marinated broccoli, carrots, onions, and green beans would all taste delicious in a pasta salad.

You can draw inspiration from a caprese salad by pairing balsamic vinegar with pasta salad ingredients like chopped tomatoes, fresh basil, and cubes of mozzarella cheese. Olives, roasted red peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, pine nuts, feta, and arugula would also be a great mix of umami, savory, and peppery flavors to receive a tangy sweet complement from balsamic vinegar.