How Long You Can Store Open Cool Whip In The Fridge And Freezer

Keep in mind that the shelf life of Cool Whip is highly dependent on how you store it. More than anything else, you want to make sure that it's kept in an airtight container. If you haven't removed it from its initial packaging, this should be easy since it comes with a lid. If you were hosting a party or dinner and dumped it into a bowl to avoid serving it in the plastic tub, you'll need to either put it back in the tub when you're done or find another airtight container to put it in. If you plan on putting it back in the freezer, make sure the container is safe to freeze. If you accidentally leave the Cool Whip open to the air, you'll soon learn that it can quickly eat away at its desired texture.

If you're planning on freezing the leftovers but aren't confident that you'll be able to remember just how long it's been taking up space in there, you could always write the date that you put it in the freezer on the lid. That way you can remove the guesswork.

You'll be able to tell if your Cool Whip has gone bad first and foremost by its texture. If it no longer has the smooth, fluffy feel you know it should, that probably means it's past its prime. You can also check for a sour smell. Of course, if there's mold on it then definitely don't eat it.