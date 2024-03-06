How Long You Should Preheat Your Skillet For The Perfect Diner-Style Burger?

A perfectly cooked, juicy burger doesn't have to be the closely guarded secret of chefs in diner kitchens. Master the art of heating up your stovetop at home to achieve that same irresistible, mouth-watering dish found in restaurants. In less time than it takes to get dressed and drive to your favorite diner, you can have the perfect setup to serve burgers that are equally capable of satisfying all your cravings.

However, before slapping any formed meat patty onto a cast iron pan, ensure it's pre-heated to an optimal temperature. Dropping a burger patty onto a lukewarm surface won't produce the texture you're aiming for — the toothy, delicate browned char and the rich, moist interior that can occupy gastronomic dreams. While some cooks take the sneaky route of placing skillets into a warm oven to achieve this effect, others spend anywhere from about two to five minutes heating the pan over a flame before beginning to cook. The timing will vary depending on your stovetop and patty, so just aim to get that pan to medium-high heat.