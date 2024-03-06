The Shellfish Pasta You Should Avoid Ordering At Red Lobster

You might frequent the seafood restaurant chain known as Red Lobster for its popular cheddar bay biscuits that are made in-house or to take part in its all-you-can-eat shrimp promotional deals. With over 700 locations across the globe, there's a chance it's the closest eatery to grab seafood fare in your town. But whether you're a tried-and-true fan or you're about to sit down at the restaurant for the first time, the best way to make the most of your meal is to know the Red Lobster menu items you should skip. One such item? The Bar Harbor Lobster Bake. Take our advice and avoid this dish in favor of one of other offerings on the expansive menu.

The combination of fresh shellfish and pasta is delectable in theory, but Red Lobster misses the mark with the Bar Harbor lobster bake. In fact, the shellfish might come out of the kitchen under-seasoned and overcooked so it lacks flavor and has a chewy texture that will leave you underwhelmed. Even the pasta, which most home cooks can get right, seems like it is microwaved.