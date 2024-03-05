What It Means When Sous Vide Beef Turns Green

Sous vide steak is a wonderful thing, but there are a few things you need to look out for when doing sous vide cooking. One thing sous vide home chefs are taking notice of is the tendency for beef to turn an unpleasant green color if it's left cooking in the sous vide machine for longer than a few hours. Unfortunately, the food health science hasn't quite caught up with this phenomenon, so reputable sources concerning the issue are scarce.

That said, the general consensus on the internet is that the issue is caused by bacteria left on the surface of the beef prior to cooking, which thrive at sous vide temperatures. Some who have wound up with green sous vide beef reported that the meat didn't smell as if it had gone bad, which was confusing since visually it looked like it was rotten. For some, this was enough to throw the meat away, while others were confident that the bacteria wasn't harmful. To remove the greenish tinge, try searing the meat on both sides after it is done cooking in the sous vide machine to kill the bacteria and turn the beef a nice, textured brown again. The USDA does have guidelines on what color beef should be and indicates that a change in color alone does not indicate spoilage, but the organization does not address this sous vide problem specifically.