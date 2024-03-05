Ina Garten's French Bark Contains 2 Types Of Chocolate

If there's one genre of food celebrity chef Ina Garten knows like the back of her hand it's French cuisine. Her love of French cooking is shown across a multitude of her recipes including her French chocolate bark. What makes her version of a French chocolate bark extra special is the two types of chocolate she uses in her recipe. Instead of just using one kind of chocolate, she combines "very good" semisweet chocolate with "very good" bitter chocolate for a balanced, rich flavor.

The reason these two chocolates work so well together is because each chocolate brings a special quality to the dessert. As the name implies, semisweet chocolate is going to be on the sweeter side — but not overpoweringly sugary. Meanwhile, bitter chocolate brings in earthy, tart qualities that can actually help highlight the sweet flavors found in other ingredients, including the sweeter chocolate and dried fruit like cherries, raisins, and apricots that Garten adds. Having a balance of flavors prevents your taste buds from becoming overwhelmed and makes for a more enjoyable dessert experience.