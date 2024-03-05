The Correct Way To Slice Bread For Delicious Bruschetta

If we're being honest, bruschetta is only as good as the bread that's used to make it. While the tomato topping is an essential part of the recipe, bread shouldn't be an afterthought. After all, it's the vessel holding everything together. It's also just as capable of providing rich flavors, interesting textures, and wonderful aesthetics. So, rather than focus on toppings, it might be time to turn your attention to the bread, starting with how it's sliced.

Depending on the recipe, bread can be sawed into all sorts of sizes and shapes. Both round and oblong loaves can be cut lengthwise to make a giant, wow-worthy bruschetta for a crowd. That same piece can then be sliced into more manageable squares, or into tiny pieces fit for bite-sized canapés — bread can even be sawed into thick strips for dunking into a saucier-style of bruschetta. Of course, there's also the method of making crosswise cuts.

Despite that crosswise cuts may be a bruschetta classic, they actually aren't the most visually appealing. It's for this reason that we recommend modifying the technique and instead, slicing bread on an angle, known as a bias. Cutting loaves in this way has another benefit also; it can work to increase surface area. As a result, this means more toppings can be added without the risk of any ingredients falling off the bread, making for better bruschetta. Not only does bruschetta look visually pleasing, but it offers more deliciousness in every bite.