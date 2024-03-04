Cook Down Arugula For A More Mellow Flavor

A fixture in salad mixes and atop fancy Neapolitan pizzas, arugula packs a spicy, bitter punch. If you're not the biggest fan of bitter greens, you don't have to discount arugula completely. Instead, you can cook it down to mellow its flavor. Cooking arugula will soften both its flavor and texture while also infusing it with the seasonings, liquids, or fat used to cook it. Plus, since arugula is a delicate, leafy green, it'll cook down in a matter of minutes.

A quick and flavorful way to feature arugula as a standalone side dish is to saute it. Arugula, like spinach, will reduce in volume significantly as it cooks and releases water, so you'll need at least two large bags of it to feed a small group. To saute it, first fry aromatics in oil or butter, creating a flavorful infusion for the arugula. Add arugula to the saute pan in batches, placing in more as each batch cooks down.

The arugula will release a lot of its bitterness through the water it secretes as it cooks. Sauteing arugula will take about three minutes, and you'll want to use a slotted spoon to remove it without taking the residual water with it. You can season simply with salt and pepper or make a sauce by heating more oil, seasonings, and vinegar in the saute pan before adding the drained, cooked arugula back into the pan, stirring to coat.