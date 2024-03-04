The Reason Sockeye Salmon Needs To Be Cooked At A Lower Temperature

You just brought home a beautiful, brightly orange sockeye salmon filet, and you can't wait to cook it for dinner tonight. You bake it in the oven, like how you normally bake Atlantic salmon, at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 15 to 18 minutes. The sockeye salmon smells great coming out of the oven, but, unfortunately, it looks and tastes dry and tough. While the flavor is there, nutty and robust, the fish doesn't flake off smoothly with your fork, and the middle isn't translucent as perfectly cooked salmon should be. Disappointment sets in.

So, what went wrong? Well, for one, you've probably noticed how sockeye salmon appears leaner, with less fat marbling. Sockeye salmon has a lower fat content when compared to its fattier cousins like Ora King and farmed Atlantic salmon. Sockeye salmon filets are often thinner or thinly sliced. For these reasons, sockeye salmon cooks faster and can easily dry out; thus, you must cook it at a lower temperature.

Instead of 400 degrees, preheat the oven to about 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Then bake the sockeye salmon, skin-side down. Here's a good rule of thumb: bake for approximately 10 minutes per inch of thickness.