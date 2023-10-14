Butter Is The Key Ingredient To Give Sockeye Salmon Velvety Flavor

Sockeye salmon is a gorgeous wild fish that deserves the utmost respect when cooking. In order to prepare a dish that'll highlight the best parts of sockeye, there are a few things to keep in mind.

First, cook the salmon with the skin on, whether or not you want to eat the skin. Not only is the skin easier to remove once the fillet is cooked, but it also helps the fish cook to perfection without burning. If you do want to eat the skin, try searing it skin-side down over medium-high heat to crisp it up, then lower the temp to allow the flesh to gently cook through. This turns the skin into a crispy, savory bite instead of a chewy, soggy part of the fish you'd rather set aside for the dog. And be sure not to overcook the fish, making it dry or tough. In addition, keep an eye on the color: When it goes from looking transparent to opaque, that's a good clue that it's done.

When it comes to adding extra flavors to your sockeye, remember that with a quality piece of fish, less is often more. Don't go overboard with heavy cream sauces or competing flavors in order to highlight the flavor of the fish itself. Along with a healthy dose of butter, try including simple aromatics like fresh herbs and citrus.