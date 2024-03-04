How To Prevent Overly Salty Corned Beef When Using Your Smoker

Corned beef is renowned for its tender texture and rich flavor. However, one common issue many people face when preparing this meat, particularly when smoking, is ending up with an overly salty dish that often overshadows the natural flavors of the beef and detracts from the overall dining experience. Fortunately, there's a straightforward hack to ensure your cured meat is perfectly seasoned without being too salty. The key lies in the preparation before it even hits the smoker. Corned beef is usually made by pre-brining in a salt solution for curing purposes and to achieve its distinct flavor. However, this is what often leads to an overly salty finish if not handled correctly. To mitigate this, you'll want to soak the corned beef in water before smoking it.

Start by placing your corned beef in a large pot or a sealable plastic bag, then add water to completely submerge the meat. This soaking process should take place in the refrigerator to keep the meat at a safe temperature and should last for 12 to 24 hours. During this time, make sure to change the water every few hours. This helps to leach out the excess salt from the brine, ensuring that your corned beef will not end up too salty after smoking.