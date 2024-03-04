The Quality Of Greens Makes All The Difference With Watercress Soup

Watercress might not be in your typical vegetable rotation but you should consider changing that this spring. Tasting Table recipe developer Nathaniel Lee makes watercress the star in his easy watercress soup recipe. To ensure the best results possible, it's important to use high-quality watercress. One of the hallmarks of Lee's soup is the bright green color and the peppery, spicy flavor of the watercress. The easiest way to make sure your selected watercress achieves this is to look for the freshest product possible.

Lee warns against purchasing old watercress and instead offers pointers for what quality produce should look like. "Leaves should be fairly intact and crisp. The living kind with roots is best," says Lee. He also advises tossing any watercress stems that are larger than a drinking straw as these are more fibrous and therefore tough to work with. They also taste more bitter. Just like when you're purchasing any other produce be sure to give your greens a thorough examination before purchasing and using. The watercress leaves should be a vibrant green color and free of any dark spots or blemishes. Watercress is in season from April to October and using in-season produce helps ensure a quality product. If your watercress feels slimy or overly moist it should be discarded.