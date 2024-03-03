The Real Secret To Extra Moist Cakes Is To Create Steam In Your Oven

One of the greatest tragedies to befall any cake is a dry crumb, no matter how much ice cream, coffee, or milk you try to use as a remedy. Baking is a dry cooking method that circulates hot air around the wet batter. Over-cooking, high temperatures, and mismeasuring ingredients can often result in cakes drying out in the oven. Adding steam to the arid oven heat will effectively safeguard against these mistakes. To create steam in the oven, you'll need to make a water bath for your cake.

You can create a water bath by setting the baking tin inside of a larger roasting pan filled partially with steaming water. One way to do this is by placing the cake tin with the batter in it directly into the water bath. First, you'll wrap the outside of the cake pan in foil to protect the cake batter from the hot water (especially if you're using a springform pan). Then, fill the tin with cake batter, place it in a larger metal roasting dish, and place them both on the middle shelf in your oven. Pour hot, steaming water into the roasting dish unti it reaches halfway up the length of the cake tin, close the oven, and bake.

The second method has you partially fill a large, circular oven-safe pan with boiling water and place the water bath on the lowest shelf in a preheated oven. Then, you'll place the cake tin on the middle shelf. The oven will circulate the steam rising from the water to effectively create a steam bath for the cake.