The Right Way To Add A Splash Of Bourbon Into Your Next Pork Dish

Alcohol deserves a place in the kitchen just as much as at the bar. While wine stews, beer batters, and flambés are already established techniques, there's more to explore in the spirits world. Small portions of gin can be employed for aromatic effect, as can bourbon since the corn-based distillate adds a bright and complex flavor.

This type of whiskey pairs especially well with pork, playing with sweet and smokey flavors in a sauce, marinade, or glaze. It does require a bit of know-how to navigate, as no one wants an overly alcoholic-tasting pork chop. Plus, its composition impacts textures, especially altering fats.

So, whenever adding a splash for deglazing, give bourbon some more time to cook off. Since it's higher proof than other employed alcohols, patience will showcase its best flavors. Plus, it can be reduced to a syrup-like consistency, highlighting its sweeter palate. From there, it's ready to expand into a sauce with liquids like cream, broth, and other flavors.