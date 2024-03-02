The Pastry Mistake To Avoid When Making Chicken Pot Pie, According To Paul Hollywood

A decade plus of hosting a beloved cooking show means Paul Hollywood has seen people make the same mistakes over and over, and he knows one of the biggest problems with chicken pot pie. The filling of a pot pie may be what draws people in, but experts like Hollywood know that the crust is what separates a great one from an okay one. Anyone making a pie for Hollywood on "The Great British Bake Off" lives in fear of the dreaded soggy bottom and breathes a sigh of relief when he cuts into slices to reveal a perfectly flaky crust. It reminds you that pie crust is pastry, which is challenging, precise, and temperamental. Small slip ups can leave you with a tough, bland crust, and one of the easiest aspects to overlook is how long you are handling your dough.

As Hollywood rolls out the dough for chicken pot pie over on YouTube, he dispels one concern by revealing a bigger one. According to the baker, the idea that having "hot hands" is a problem for pastry is a myth, because you shouldn't be handling your dough long enough for that to matter. "If you play with the dough too much, it will heat up, and it will go like rubber," says Hollywood as he quickly folds shredded butter into his crust dough. Overhandling pastry dough can cause a number of problems, and the one he is talking about here is melting butter.