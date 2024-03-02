Use Your Cast Iron Skillet To Take Your Bruschetta To The Next Level

Bruschetta is a classic, delicious appetizer that's beloved as much for its textural contrast as for its burst of fresh, earthy flavors. Typically, we use an oven to achieve the contrast of crispy toasted bread to the juicy, tender toppings we spoon over each slice. However, you can use your stove and a cast iron skillet for both components to take your bruschetta to the next level.

When making cast iron skillet bruschetta, we like to saute fresh grape tomatoes and garlic in olive oil until the tomatoes transform into chunky, aromatic crushed tomatoes. Then, after removing the tomatoes from the pan, drizzle olive oil in the skillet to toast the bread. The cast iron skillet transforms a fresh topping into a richer, more aromatic version of itself while also infusing the foundation for skillet-fried bread.

The cast iron skillet is a popular tool for creating crunchy, charred edges on bread as evidenced by skillet cornbread and pan-fried toast. Heating an infused fat like oil or butter in a cast iron skillet crisps up the outside while also providing a flavorful infusion to keep the crumb moist and buttery. You can use the cast iron skillet to upgrade any bruschetta recipe you have in mind, whether you want cooked or fresh toppings.