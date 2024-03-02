How To Swap Out Egg Whites With Pumpkin Puree

Whether you're a vegan or you're just allergic, there are many different swaps when it comes to cooking or baking with eggs. Tofu and JUST Egg will do the trick when you're craving a scramble or an omelet, while ground flax and chia seeds or even mashed bananas come through for your baked goods. Just take a peek at Tasting Table's round-up of the absolute best egg substitutes, and you'll see that, in this day and age, there's an egg alternative suitable for just about any recipe — even one that just calls for the whites.

If your recipe calls for egg whites, you can swap out each one with ¼ cup of pumpkin puree. The substitution works as a binder and a mild leavener in everything from cookies to quick breads, brownies, and cakes. It won't, however, work in recipes that rely on achieving a dense texture, such as a pound cake. Before you use it, you should note that it will turn whatever you're making a nice shade of orange.