Add An Earthy Finesse To Chicken Cordon Bleu With Sage Leaves

There are few things as savory as a chicken cordon bleu; breaded chicken, melty cheese, and salty ham come together for a rich, delectable entree. However, with so many savory ingredients, the dish can start to feel heavy flavor-wise. Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye balances this savoriness with sage leaves to give her classic chicken cordon bleu recipe an earthy taste.

"The secret ingredient in this is the fresh sage leaves that are hidden inside the chicken," Rye says. "Adding the earthy herbal flavor of sage really increases how fancy the dish tastes. It would be fine without it, but it really becomes special with the sage addition."

Sage leaves have an earthy, peppery, taste with notes of citrus and pine. While it is a little bitter raw, when cooked into dishes sage leaves bring a unique fresh flavor that works to balance the rest of the richness in the dish. Rye uses whole sage leaves, stuffed inside the chicken with the ham and cheese so you won't have to worry about the sage being overpowering. Sage can cut through some of the richer elements, like the cheese, to bring in an unexpected flavor note that makes the whole dish more interesting.