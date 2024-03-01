The Sweet Tip For Using Up Leftover Wonton Wrappers

You buy a pack of wonton wrappers at the grocery store to make a homemade batch of crab rangoons — or to test Tasting Table's crispy baked veggie wontons recipe — but after the wontons are done, there's half a pack of wrappers left. You might not want more rangoons or wontons, especially if you use pricey ingredients like lump crab meat. So, what do you do? Well, we've got lots of creative ideas to use leftover wonton wrappers, and one of them takes the form of bite-sized desserts.

Get creative and make sweet dessert-filled wontons instead of the savory ones you likely bought the wrappers for in the first place. It's a great way to use up the leftover wrappers before they go bad to prevent food waste, especially considering that some major brands advise consuming an opened pack of wonton wrappers within seven days. Even better, you can use ingredients already in your kitchen, like leftover chocolate, a half-empty jar of Nutella, or fruit in the back of the fridge for this dessert. They will make for a unique dessert to serve at your next party.