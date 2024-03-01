The Sweet Tip For Using Up Leftover Wonton Wrappers
You buy a pack of wonton wrappers at the grocery store to make a homemade batch of crab rangoons — or to test Tasting Table's crispy baked veggie wontons recipe — but after the wontons are done, there's half a pack of wrappers left. You might not want more rangoons or wontons, especially if you use pricey ingredients like lump crab meat. So, what do you do? Well, we've got lots of creative ideas to use leftover wonton wrappers, and one of them takes the form of bite-sized desserts.
Get creative and make sweet dessert-filled wontons instead of the savory ones you likely bought the wrappers for in the first place. It's a great way to use up the leftover wrappers before they go bad to prevent food waste, especially considering that some major brands advise consuming an opened pack of wonton wrappers within seven days. Even better, you can use ingredients already in your kitchen, like leftover chocolate, a half-empty jar of Nutella, or fruit in the back of the fridge for this dessert. They will make for a unique dessert to serve at your next party.
The sweet possibilities are endless
Use whatever leftover ingredients you have in the kitchen or take inspiration from your favorite desserts, but here are a few ideas to get you started. Strawberry cheesecake-filled wontons make for a sweet and tangy dessert with a hint of fruit. Use cream cheese and either homemade strawberry sauce or store-bought jam and finish with a sprinkle of confectioners' sugar.
Or, skip the cream cheese and fill the wonton wrappers with fruit jam, like blackberry, blueberry, or raspberry. Alternatively, turn wontons into mini apple pies with apple filling and brush the outside with egg wash and cinnamon sugar. If you prefer a more indulgent dessert, fill each wonton with about ½ teaspoon of Nutella, fry it, then top with cocoa powder or powdered sugar. If you appreciate the flavor combination of peanut butter and chocolate, use those two spreads to fill the wontons.
Serve any of these dessert wontons with a chocolate sauce, dulce de leche, or caramel for dipping. No matter what dessert inspires you, avoid overfilling the wontons and make sure they're sealed properly to prevent the filling from seeping out. For cooking, deep fry them in oil or bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit until golden brown, then let cool on a wire rack before serving.