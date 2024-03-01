Chili-Infused Butter Will Give Your Steak A Spicy Flavor Boost

There are two camps in the steak world. Staunch purists will tell you that nothing should adorn the pure beef flavor other than some simple salt and pepper. The steak should shine, they say. Still, others are constantly seeking new routes toward an elevated steak experience. Neither, of course, is more correct than the other, but even those in the latter camp tend to agree that light hand is called for as steak is such a potent protein. To complement it, the round, nutty richness of butter is often employed, but, for those still craving more oomph, infusing that butter with chilis adds a pleasant touch of heat and more.

A great steak should have as its cornerstone the unmistakable umami flavor of beef. That is produced by the muscle fibers, connective tissue, and fat marbled throughout, each adding different notes to the bite and mouthfeel. That said, the punch of chilis can make for a welcome secondary note that amplifies the steak's flavor as it augments it. While there are plenty of ways of going about adding chilis — and other forms of spice — to steaks, butter has some distinct advantages. First, it adds richness and flavor of its own, especially when used to baste the steak and caramelize a bit under the heat. Second, certain flavor compounds found in chilis are soluble in fat, meaning butter is a fabulous medium with which to deliver the full gamut of spice to the steak.