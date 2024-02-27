Why Blackened Chicken Belongs In More Of Your Pasta Dishes

While unfailingly exciting every single time, chicken in pasta is certainly nothing new. Blackened chicken, on the other hand, is an entirely different story. You're more likely to find it alongside white rice and fresh vegetables, offering a kick of heat that brightens the whole dish. All that magic is just as prominent when it's added to pasta but with a touch of newness that brings a different eating experience to some already familiar food.

Contrary to popular belief, blackened chicken isn't burnt. The charred-like edges come from a special Louisiana spice blend that includes garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, cayenne pepper, smoked paprika, and dried herbs. Depending on how spicy or even smoky you want the spice blend to be, you can also include other Louisiana staples like Cajun spice or Creole spice in the mix. When cooked, it caramelizes into a crispy layer over the chicken's exterior, creating a delightful contrast with the tender, luscious sauce-drenched pasta.

Impressive in more ways than one, the blackened chicken also brings a unique richness with spicy, zesty, and herby nuances that liven up any pasta dish. Whether you've got a creamy Alfredo, a tangy puttanesca, or anything else in the endless pasta repertoire, blackened chicken is the unexpected flavor enhancer that takes it from good to incredible.