Cheesy Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina Recipe

By Leah Maroney/

These little potato dumplings are nothing like the dense dough balls you can buy in the store. They're like light, poofy clouds that perfectly capture the gorgeous, simple tomato sauce.

Making gnocchi from scratch may seem like a daunting task, but recipe developer Leah Maroney has a secret trick up her sleeve ... and it involves absolutely no potato peeling. The potatoes are boiled whole and then pressed through a ricer. This not only perfectly mashes the potatoes, keeping them light and fluffy instead of beaten and gummy, but also peels them for you in one easy step. This does need to be done while the potatoes are still hot, as once they cool they will not mash nicely and will become dense. Also, take caution when handling the hot potatoes.

Fresh basil, mozzarella, and tomatoes join forces to create an Italian sauce that perfectly compliments the simple gnocchi. This combination is a classic for a reason, highlighting all of the melty goodness of the cheese, the freshness of the basil and tomato sauce, and soft, buttery potato dumplings you won't be able to resist

Gather the ingredients for gnocchi alla Sorrentina

Perfect gnocchi start with russet potatoes. They have the correct texture and moisture level to give you the most successful gnocchi. Once the potatoes have been boiled and riced, they're added to the semolina flour, all-purpose flour, Parmesan cheese, and salt and pepper. The potatoes need to cool slightly before you finish off the dough. When they've cooled a bit, add the eggs to the dough and begin kneading. Then set the dough aside.

While the dough is resting, prepare the sauce. Saute garlic in olive oil and add canned whole tomatoes. After forming and boiling the gnocchi, they go into the tomato sauce along with tiny mozzarella balls (or cubed fresh mozzarella) and fresh tomatoes. Once the dish comes out of the oven, all bubbly and hot, basil and a final sprinkling of Parmesan top it all off. Add more salt and pepper to your taste. 

Step 1: Boil the potatoes

Add potatoes to a large pot of salted water.

Step 2: Cook until tender

Bring the pot of water to a boil and cook the potatoes until fork tender, about 40 minutes.

Step 3: Combine the flours

Combine the semolina and all-purpose flour with ½ cup Parmesan cheese, ½ teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper on a large clean surface.

Step 4: Cut the potatoes

Cut the potatoes in half while still hot.

Step 5: Rice the potatoes

Carefully place the potatoes cut side down in a ricer and press over the flour mixture. Repeat with all of the potatoes.

Step 6: Preheat the oven

Preheat the oven to 375 F.

Step 7: Cool and add the eggs

Once the potatoes have cooled slightly, make a well in the center and add the eggs.

Step 8: Mix the dough

Whisk the eggs together and then begin mixing in the potatoes and flour.

Step 9: Knead the dough

Knead until a soft dough forms, adding more flour if the dough is too sticky. Set aside to rest while preparing the sauce.

Step 10: Saute the garlic

Add the olive oil to a large saute pan set over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant.

Step 11: Prepare the sauce

Add the canned tomatoes, along with the remaining ½ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper to the pan. Stir and cook over medium heat for 10 minutes, then turn to low.

Step 12: Roll out the gnocchi dough

Roll the gnocchi dough into logs, about ½ inch in width, as long as you would like.

Step 13: Cut the gnocchi dough

Cut the log into ½ inch-long pieces.

Step 14: Shape the gnocchi

Using a gnocchi board or the back of a fork, roll the gnocchi pieces along the ridges to score the surface of the gnocchi.

Step 15: Bring water to a boil

Bring a pot of salted water to boil.

Step 16: Boil the gnocchi

Add the gnocchi in batches and cook until they float to the top, about 3 minutes.

Step 17: Add gnocchi to the sauce

Transfer the cooked gnocchi to the sauce and stir to combine.

Step 18: Add the mozzarella and grape tomatoes

Cover the gnocchi with the mozzarella cheese and grape tomatoes. Bake for 10 minutes or until the top is bubbly and slightly browned.

Step 19: Top with basil

Top with basil and the remaining ¼ cup Parmesan cheese. Serve while hot.

Can I make substitutions to the gnocchi alla Sorrentina?

While you can make this pasta with store-bought gnocchi ... we wouldn't recommend it. Making the gnocchi from scratch is totally worth the time and effort. Since the sauce is so simple, the gnocchi are really the star of the dish. So you need to make them count! Russet potatoes work the best for this dish, however, any large, starchy potato will do. Avoid using waxy potatoes (such as reds or Yukon golds), as their lower starch content make for a gluey dough.

The little tiny balls of mozzarella cheese are so cute and easy, but if you can't find them, you can cube larger balls of fresh mozzarella. 

When it comes to sauce options for serving with the gnocchi, there are endless possibilities. We love the gnocchi with homemade pesto, Parmesan cream, or even a simple brown butter sauce. These are all great options beyond the classic tomato sauce.

How do I store gnocchi all Sorrentina?

There are several different ways to successfully store gnocchi alla Sorrentina. You can make the gnocchi dough ahead of time and keep it in the refrigerator for up to three days in advance. Just make sure to wrap it tightly with plastic wrap so it's not exposed to air, which can discolor and dry out the dough. You can freeze the gnocchi before or after it has been boiled. Just spread the gnocchi out on a sheet pan, dusted with semolina flour, in one even layer and do a quick freeze. Then place all of the frozen gnocchi into a plastic storage bag and freeze for up to six months. 

Once the gnocchi are incorporated into the sauce, you can store leftovers in the refrigerator for up to four days. The dish as a whole does not freeze well, so avoid freezing once the sauce is added. 

Cheesy Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina Recipe
You absolutely can make gnocchi from scratch in your kitchen. These pillowy potato dumplings get surrounded by a classic mix of tomatoes, basil, and mozzarella.
Prep Time
1
hour
Cook Time
1.33
hours
Servings
4
Servings
Total time: 2 hours, 20 minutes
Ingredients
  • 5 large russet potatoes
  • ½ cup semolina flour
  • 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
  • ¾ cup Parmesan cheese, divided
  • 1 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper, divided
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 (14 ounce) cans whole tomatoes
  • 16 ounces fresh mozzarella
  • 8 ounces grape tomatoes, halved
  • Small bunch fresh basil leaves, chiffonaded
Directions
  1. Add potatoes to a large pot of salted water.
  2. Bring the pot of water to a boil and cook the potatoes until fork tender, about 40 minutes.
  3. Combine the semolina and all-purpose flour with ½ cup Parmesan cheese, ½ teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper on a large clean surface.
  4. Cut the potatoes in half while still hot.
  5. Carefully place the potatoes cut side down in a ricer and press over the flour mixture. Repeat with all of the potatoes.
  6. Preheat the oven to 375 F.
  7. Once the potatoes have cooled slightly, make a well in the center and add the eggs.
  8. Whisk the eggs together and then begin mixing in the potatoes and flour.
  9. Knead until a soft dough forms, adding more flour if the dough is too sticky. Set aside to rest while preparing the sauce.
  10. Add the olive oil to a large saute pan set over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant.
  11. Add the canned tomatoes, along with the remaining ½ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper to the pan. Stir and cook over medium heat for 10 minutes, then turn to low.
  12. Roll the gnocchi dough into logs, about ½ inch in width, as long as you would like.
  13. Cut the log into ½ inch-long pieces.
  14. Using a gnocchi board or the back of a fork, roll the gnocchi pieces along the ridges to score the surface of the gnocchi.
  15. Bring a pot of salted water to boil.
  16. Add the gnocchi in batches and cook until they float to the top, about 3 minutes.
  17. Transfer the cooked gnocchi to the sauce and stir to combine.
  18. Cover the gnocchi with the mozzarella cheese and grape tomatoes. Bake for 10 minutes or until the top is bubbly and slightly browned.
  19. Top with basil and the remaining ¼ cup Parmesan cheese. Serve while hot.
Nutrition
Calories per Serving 1,168
Total Fat 39.2 g
Saturated Fat 21.3 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 188.5 mg
Total Carbohydrates 148.7 g
Dietary Fiber 12.9 g
Total Sugars 9.7 g
Sodium 1,748.9 mg
Protein 57.8 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe
