Cheesy Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina Recipe
These little potato dumplings are nothing like the dense dough balls you can buy in the store. They're like light, poofy clouds that perfectly capture the gorgeous, simple tomato sauce.
Making gnocchi from scratch may seem like a daunting task, but recipe developer Leah Maroney has a secret trick up her sleeve ... and it involves absolutely no potato peeling. The potatoes are boiled whole and then pressed through a ricer. This not only perfectly mashes the potatoes, keeping them light and fluffy instead of beaten and gummy, but also peels them for you in one easy step. This does need to be done while the potatoes are still hot, as once they cool they will not mash nicely and will become dense. Also, take caution when handling the hot potatoes.
Fresh basil, mozzarella, and tomatoes join forces to create an Italian sauce that perfectly compliments the simple gnocchi. This combination is a classic for a reason, highlighting all of the melty goodness of the cheese, the freshness of the basil and tomato sauce, and soft, buttery potato dumplings you won't be able to resist
Gather the ingredients for gnocchi alla Sorrentina
Perfect gnocchi start with russet potatoes. They have the correct texture and moisture level to give you the most successful gnocchi. Once the potatoes have been boiled and riced, they're added to the semolina flour, all-purpose flour, Parmesan cheese, and salt and pepper. The potatoes need to cool slightly before you finish off the dough. When they've cooled a bit, add the eggs to the dough and begin kneading. Then set the dough aside.
While the dough is resting, prepare the sauce. Saute garlic in olive oil and add canned whole tomatoes. After forming and boiling the gnocchi, they go into the tomato sauce along with tiny mozzarella balls (or cubed fresh mozzarella) and fresh tomatoes. Once the dish comes out of the oven, all bubbly and hot, basil and a final sprinkling of Parmesan top it all off. Add more salt and pepper to your taste.
Step 1: Boil the potatoes
Add potatoes to a large pot of salted water.
Step 2: Cook until tender
Bring the pot of water to a boil and cook the potatoes until fork tender, about 40 minutes.
Step 3: Combine the flours
Combine the semolina and all-purpose flour with ½ cup Parmesan cheese, ½ teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper on a large clean surface.
Step 4: Cut the potatoes
Cut the potatoes in half while still hot.
Step 5: Rice the potatoes
Carefully place the potatoes cut side down in a ricer and press over the flour mixture. Repeat with all of the potatoes.
Step 6: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 7: Cool and add the eggs
Once the potatoes have cooled slightly, make a well in the center and add the eggs.
Step 8: Mix the dough
Whisk the eggs together and then begin mixing in the potatoes and flour.
Step 9: Knead the dough
Knead until a soft dough forms, adding more flour if the dough is too sticky. Set aside to rest while preparing the sauce.
Step 10: Saute the garlic
Add the olive oil to a large saute pan set over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant.
Step 11: Prepare the sauce
Add the canned tomatoes, along with the remaining ½ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper to the pan. Stir and cook over medium heat for 10 minutes, then turn to low.
Step 12: Roll out the gnocchi dough
Roll the gnocchi dough into logs, about ½ inch in width, as long as you would like.
Step 13: Cut the gnocchi dough
Cut the log into ½ inch-long pieces.
Step 14: Shape the gnocchi
Using a gnocchi board or the back of a fork, roll the gnocchi pieces along the ridges to score the surface of the gnocchi.
Step 15: Bring water to a boil
Bring a pot of salted water to boil.
Step 16: Boil the gnocchi
Add the gnocchi in batches and cook until they float to the top, about 3 minutes.
Step 17: Add gnocchi to the sauce
Transfer the cooked gnocchi to the sauce and stir to combine.
Step 18: Add the mozzarella and grape tomatoes
Cover the gnocchi with the mozzarella cheese and grape tomatoes. Bake for 10 minutes or until the top is bubbly and slightly browned.
Step 19: Top with basil
Top with basil and the remaining ¼ cup Parmesan cheese. Serve while hot.
Can I make substitutions to the gnocchi alla Sorrentina?
While you can make this pasta with store-bought gnocchi ... we wouldn't recommend it. Making the gnocchi from scratch is totally worth the time and effort. Since the sauce is so simple, the gnocchi are really the star of the dish. So you need to make them count! Russet potatoes work the best for this dish, however, any large, starchy potato will do. Avoid using waxy potatoes (such as reds or Yukon golds), as their lower starch content make for a gluey dough.
The little tiny balls of mozzarella cheese are so cute and easy, but if you can't find them, you can cube larger balls of fresh mozzarella.
When it comes to sauce options for serving with the gnocchi, there are endless possibilities. We love the gnocchi with homemade pesto, Parmesan cream, or even a simple brown butter sauce. These are all great options beyond the classic tomato sauce.
How do I store gnocchi all Sorrentina?
There are several different ways to successfully store gnocchi alla Sorrentina. You can make the gnocchi dough ahead of time and keep it in the refrigerator for up to three days in advance. Just make sure to wrap it tightly with plastic wrap so it's not exposed to air, which can discolor and dry out the dough. You can freeze the gnocchi before or after it has been boiled. Just spread the gnocchi out on a sheet pan, dusted with semolina flour, in one even layer and do a quick freeze. Then place all of the frozen gnocchi into a plastic storage bag and freeze for up to six months.
Once the gnocchi are incorporated into the sauce, you can store leftovers in the refrigerator for up to four days. The dish as a whole does not freeze well, so avoid freezing once the sauce is added.
- 5 large russet potatoes
- ½ cup semolina flour
- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- ¾ cup Parmesan cheese, divided
- 1 teaspoon salt, divided
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper, divided
- 2 eggs
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 (14 ounce) cans whole tomatoes
- 16 ounces fresh mozzarella
- 8 ounces grape tomatoes, halved
- Small bunch fresh basil leaves, chiffonaded
- Add potatoes to a large pot of salted water.
- Bring the pot of water to a boil and cook the potatoes until fork tender, about 40 minutes.
- Combine the semolina and all-purpose flour with ½ cup Parmesan cheese, ½ teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper on a large clean surface.
- Cut the potatoes in half while still hot.
- Carefully place the potatoes cut side down in a ricer and press over the flour mixture. Repeat with all of the potatoes.
- Preheat the oven to 375 F.
- Once the potatoes have cooled slightly, make a well in the center and add the eggs.
- Whisk the eggs together and then begin mixing in the potatoes and flour.
- Knead until a soft dough forms, adding more flour if the dough is too sticky. Set aside to rest while preparing the sauce.
- Add the olive oil to a large saute pan set over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant.
- Add the canned tomatoes, along with the remaining ½ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper to the pan. Stir and cook over medium heat for 10 minutes, then turn to low.
- Roll the gnocchi dough into logs, about ½ inch in width, as long as you would like.
- Cut the log into ½ inch-long pieces.
- Using a gnocchi board or the back of a fork, roll the gnocchi pieces along the ridges to score the surface of the gnocchi.
- Bring a pot of salted water to boil.
- Add the gnocchi in batches and cook until they float to the top, about 3 minutes.
- Transfer the cooked gnocchi to the sauce and stir to combine.
- Cover the gnocchi with the mozzarella cheese and grape tomatoes. Bake for 10 minutes or until the top is bubbly and slightly browned.
- Top with basil and the remaining ¼ cup Parmesan cheese. Serve while hot.
|Calories per Serving
|1,168
|Total Fat
|39.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|21.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|188.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|148.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|12.9 g
|Total Sugars
|9.7 g
|Sodium
|1,748.9 mg
|Protein
|57.8 g