Cheesy Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina Recipe

These little potato dumplings are nothing like the dense dough balls you can buy in the store. They're like light, poofy clouds that perfectly capture the gorgeous, simple tomato sauce.

Making gnocchi from scratch may seem like a daunting task, but recipe developer Leah Maroney has a secret trick up her sleeve ... and it involves absolutely no potato peeling. The potatoes are boiled whole and then pressed through a ricer. This not only perfectly mashes the potatoes, keeping them light and fluffy instead of beaten and gummy, but also peels them for you in one easy step. This does need to be done while the potatoes are still hot, as once they cool they will not mash nicely and will become dense. Also, take caution when handling the hot potatoes.

Fresh basil, mozzarella, and tomatoes join forces to create an Italian sauce that perfectly compliments the simple gnocchi. This combination is a classic for a reason, highlighting all of the melty goodness of the cheese, the freshness of the basil and tomato sauce, and soft, buttery potato dumplings you won't be able to resist