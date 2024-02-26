Add Oreos To Your Next Batch Of Brownies For A Sweet Spin On Dessert

A quick trip down to the bakery will get you some brownies in a flash, but it's the homemade ones that reign supreme. Brownies that have been lovingly concocted right in the comfort of your kitchen are unparalleled. Beyond that, when baking brownies from scratch, you're also free to try out different variations to perfectly cater to your palate. Maybe the usual chocolatey, dark sweetness isn't enough, and you're yearning for a deeply saccharine taste. Luckily, the solution can easily be found in a box of Oreos.

This flavor dynamic is as explosive as you'd expect. You've got the brownies' rich, decadent taste, laced with the Oreo cookies' distinct cocoa sweetness and milky hints. If you opt for other flavors of Oreos, there may even be a minty undertone or touches of strawberry, peanut butter, etc. as well.

A bonus that makes this addition all the more delightful is the crumbliness the Oreos bring to the party. While the brownies' pillowy texture is already satisfying, it'll only get better when you're biting into all that richness and feel the little cookie crunches. It's an exhilarating contrast that may not seem like much at first but makes a world of difference the more you eat.