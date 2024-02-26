Add A S'mores Element To Your Brownies With A Bag Of Mini Marshmallows

As delicious as a traditional fudgy brownie recipe might be, the chewy chocolatey favorite can be quickly upgraded with an assortment of add-ins and flavorful ingredients — like mini marshmallows. If you appreciate the taste of toasted campfire s'mores and ice creams adorned with the cute fluffy sweets, it is only fitting that you consider including them in your next batch of homemade brownies.

The gooey toasted texture and pop of sweetness that a handful of mini marshmallows provide can make each brownie bite feel like an instant vacation. Combined with a crunchy base layer of crumbled-up graham crackers and a sprinkling of cinnamon powder, your palate may wonder why you're being so sweet. Consider yourself warned: Once you've treated yourself to this sumptuous combination of flavors, you'll be looking to make not only brownies but also cookies and bars with similar ingredients so that you can experience the sweetest tastes of summer any time of the year — no matches or fires required.