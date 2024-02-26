Ina Garten's Essential Pantry Tip To Keep Things From Getting Chaotic

That's right, the best way to avoid cluttering your pantry is to figure out comparable ingredient substitutions. This has two benefits — one for your pocketbook and the other for the environment. For example, if you are making a creamy saffron butter pasta, consider combining paprika and turmeric instead of dropping your hard-earned dollar bills on saffron, which is quite pricey.

If you are making some blueberry cardamom donuts for the family for a special Sunday brunch, instead of buying expensive cardamom, use ground cinnamon mixed with nutmeg to create a similar warm-tasting spice. Making roasted berry and buttermilk pancakes from scratch but can't use a whole container of the sour dairy liquid? Add a little vinegar to milk to create some ad hoc buttermilk and you are in business.

If you're worried that the substitution will compromise the flavor quality of the dish you are making, you can also jump on the "plan ahead" train and find additional recipes you can make that will use the unusual or expensive ingredients so you don't end up tossing them out. This approach not only allows you to experience how the ingredient affects the taste of a dish but has the added bonus of potentially introducing you to new culinary delights!