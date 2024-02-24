For Deliciously Dense Carrot Cake, Always Skip Out On Cake Flour

Apart from the fragrant aromas of carrot cake, we're subliminally seeking that textural genius that makes us want to take another bite. A rich, moist, and dense carrot cake delivers just that. Such a recipe comes with the use of an appropriate ingredient for making cake, and it's not cake flour.

Don't get us wrong, cake flour is just fine for achieving a lighter, fluffier carrot cake. But a denser, decadent version requires a bit more. Consider that what makes cake flour ideal for baking cakes is its low protein content of 7-10%. At this percentage, cake flour is less likely to form gluten. That simply means it won't get chewy like bread, but will rather end up with a fluffy texture.

To achieve a dense carrot cake, swap out cake flour for an alternative that's higher in protein content. Not too high, however, like that of bread flour at 12% protein and above. (It's why bread has a resistance to its chew and a divinely firm texture.) Go for one that's moderately high-protein such as all-purpose flour, which has an 11.7% protein content.