Why High-Quality Chocolate Is Vital When Making Cheesecake Truffles

Cheesecake truffles — such as Tasting Table's dark chocolate raspberry cheesecake truffles — can be the ultimate dessert. Who wouldn't love a bite sized treat of creamy, chocolatey cheesecake? Usually, with a recipe like this, there aren't a ton of ingredients that go into it, so it's important to use high quality ingredients — especially the chocolate.

Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse advises, "High quality chocolates tend to have more cocoa butter in mix, leading to a better mouthfeel and chocolate that will more easily coat the cheesecake filling." When it comes to truffles, you can really use any type of chocolate that you prefer — milk, dark, extra dark — so you can really play into your own personal tastes with this kind of recipe. With that in mind, it only makes the most sense to opt for high quality chocolate — especially since chocolate is one of the key ingredients here — so that you end up with the most decadent, enjoyable dessert possible.

By now, you're probably convinced that you need to skip the mediocre chocolate and invest in the high quality stuff — but how do you determine the quality of chocolate?